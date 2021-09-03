Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.86. 14,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

