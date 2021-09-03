Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. 38,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

