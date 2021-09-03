Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ECEL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £317.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECEL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

