EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.28. EverQuote shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 2,934 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

