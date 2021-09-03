Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 1,540 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 94,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,083. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

