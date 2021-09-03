Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report sales of $360.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Exelixis reported sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

