Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.