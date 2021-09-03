Exosis Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Exosis has a total market cap of $17,019.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,956.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.56 or 0.07904016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.00429224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $716.60 or 0.01434459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00671846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00610602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00353461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.