Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Up 0.4%

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.09. 87,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 229,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

The company has a market cap of C$724.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

