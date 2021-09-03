extraDNA (XDNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,104.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $498,206.95 and approximately $161,104.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,200.56 or 1.00021990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.00925854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00491155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00358900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005037 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

