Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.98

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 103,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

