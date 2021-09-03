Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,408,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

