Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,408,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.85. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

