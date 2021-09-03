Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0046

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00061844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.65 or 0.00791945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

