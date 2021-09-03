Factom (FCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.06 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Factom has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $17,362.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00155091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.02 or 0.07813495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.83 or 0.99931949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00815910 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,061,143 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

