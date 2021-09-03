FairGame (FAIR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, FairGame has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $3.79 million and $1.20 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002088 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006080 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.