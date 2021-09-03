Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $56,034.47 and approximately $39.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,535,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

