FantasyGold Market Capitalization Achieves $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

