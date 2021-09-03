Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Farmland Partners worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

