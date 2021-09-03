Fear NFTs Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

