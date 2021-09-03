Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Head-To-Head Review

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and StoneCastle Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.20 $326.36 million $3.23 10.09 StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.65 $7.78 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.55% 27.94% 15.85% StoneCastle Financial 117.58% N/A N/A

Summary

Federated Hermes beats StoneCastle Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.