Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRRVY shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $30.11 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

