Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.54 million.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.