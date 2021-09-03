Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1,019.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

