Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 11,373 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $196.28 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

