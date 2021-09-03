Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

