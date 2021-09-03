Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.