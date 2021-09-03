Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.14 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

