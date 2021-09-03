Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

