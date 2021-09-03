Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

