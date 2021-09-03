Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

