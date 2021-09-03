Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 398 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $459.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $459.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.85 and its 200-day moving average is $343.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

