Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,251 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $51.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.