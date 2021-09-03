FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Sells $7,450,713.36 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 1,170,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,880. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

