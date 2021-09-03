FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 45.6% Higher This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $783.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

