FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $783.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.
FintruX Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
