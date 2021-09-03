FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $783.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

