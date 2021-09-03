First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading 1.6% Higher

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 2,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.