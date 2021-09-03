First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 149,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

