First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires 42,348 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,868. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

