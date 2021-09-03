First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.