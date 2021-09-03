First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

