First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $209.69. 1,003,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

