First Long Island Investors LLC Has $17.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $356.00. 893,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $370.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

