First Long Island Investors LLC Has $51.40 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. 1,603,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.45. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.