First Long Island Investors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

DG stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.45. 1,107,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

