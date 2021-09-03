First Long Island Investors LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

