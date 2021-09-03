First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. 838,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,033. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

