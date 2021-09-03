First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.