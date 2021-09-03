First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 25,943 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,920,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

