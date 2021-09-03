First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,972. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.06. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

